Security advisers from Germany, France and the United Kingdom may travel to Moscow for talks with the Kremlin on a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine. The proposal was put forward by Yuri Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide on foreign policy, and the visit could take place as early as November. However, no final decision has yet been made, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing several anonymous sources.

The office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz did not specifically confirm the possible trip. It recalled his words from November 19 that Germany was ready to talk to Russia.

“Of course, we are ready to hold negotiations with Russia. We have always said so,” Merz said.

According to him, talks involving Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the United States are expected to take place in the near future, with the United Arab Emirates among the possible locations.

European participation in the talks

On November 13, European Union leaders agreed on who would represent Europe in possible direct talks with Russia. The E5 format includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, as well as representatives of the European Commission and the European Council.

Consultations were held in Abu Dhabi on November 11 and 12, involving security advisers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as representatives of European institutions and NATO. They held separate talks with Ukraine and the United States, but were not admitted to the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Germany was represented by the chancellor’s foreign policy and security adviser, Günter Sautter, France – by President Emmanuel Bonne’s diplomatic adviser, and the United Kingdom – by the prime minister’s national security adviser, Jonathan Powell.

Moscow wants to hear the European position first

The United States, Ukraine and the European countries support the direct participation of European representatives in the peace talks. This position was confirmed on November 19 following the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin.

On the same day, Vladimir Putin said that Moscow wanted to clarify the position of the European countries first before determining the format of their participation in the talks.

“We need to understand what Europe will bring to these talks. That is why, through diplomatic channels, we proposed that the Europeans come to Moscow so that we could clarify their position,” Putin said at a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

At the time of publication, the governments of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, the European Commission and the office of European Council President António Costa had not responded as to whether they had received the invitation and what their position was on the initiative.

Sources: radiosvoboda.org