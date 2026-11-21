The European Union and its member states have mobilised around €231.5 billion to support Ukraine from 2022 to mid-October 2026. During the same period, €232.05 billion flowed from the EU to Russia, including payments for gas and other energy. Thus, the funds directed to Russia exceeded aid to Ukraine by around €550 million.

The figures are cited in the European Commission’s response to an inquiry by German MEP Moritz Körner, Bild reports. The publication specifies that the amounts cover the period from 2022 to mid-October 2026.

Körner: Europe is financing Russia’s energy sector

„Europe is paying as much for Putin’s energy economy as it is for the resistance against him,“ Körner said. According to him, the situation is „proof of the complete failure of European consistency in its actions“.

The MEP criticised the EU’s policy towards Russia and said that while billions continue to flow into the Russian economy, support for Kyiv remains insufficient. In his view, this contributes to the continuation of the war, and Europe must provide Ukraine with the means to counter Russian aggression.

Differences between countries

According to data cited by Bild, Germany has provided around €75 billion for Ukraine and paid approximately €69 billion for Russian energy. French payments for Russian gas amounted to around €40 billion, while Paris’s aid to Ukraine was approximately €16 billion. In Germany’s case, a significant portion of the expenditure on Russian energy was incurred in 2022, when dependence on Russian supplies was still high.

The European Commission separately announced that since the beginning of Russia’s aggression, the EU and its member states have provided €231.6 billion in total support for Ukraine. The difference compared with the €231.5 billion cited in the response to Körner is minimal and may be due to a different reporting date or rounding.

The European Union says it is gradually reducing its dependence on Russian fossil fuels. However, energy payments continue to account for the largest share of the money that flowed to Russia during the period under review.

Sources: m.bild.de, upday.com