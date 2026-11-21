The Iranian military reported that it had shot down a US MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle east of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the statement, the drone was detected by Iranian-made systems integrated into the air defense network and was subsequently destroyed.

“The drone was detected by the systems and shot down in a timely response,” the statement by Iran’s Air Defense Forces said, as quoted by IRNA. The exact time of the incident, the crash site, or any information about possible wreckage was not disclosed.

A day earlier, the Iranian military said it had destroyed a US LUCAS reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. On November 2, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps separately reported that an MQ-9 had been shot down east of the strait and two MQM-170 reconnaissance aircraft south of Qeshm Island.

So far, there has been no independent confirmation from the US armed forces that the MQ-9 was lost. The United States has not publicly released information about a specific incident corresponding to the Iranian report.

The Strait of Hormuz remains an area of direct military tension between Tehran and Washington. In recent weeks, Iran has reported operations against US unmanned aerial vehicles, while the United States maintains a military presence in the region to monitor and protect shipping.

Sources: irna.com, presstv.co.uk, aljazeera.com