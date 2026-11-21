SpaceX has hired five experienced Washington lobbyists from Mehlman Consulting, some of whom have longstanding ties to Democratic lawmakers and former administrations. The move comes amid expectations that the Democratic Party will take control of the US Congress and intensify scrutiny of Elon Musk’s businesses and dealings with the government. Fox News reported this.

The lobbyists’ registrations are dated October 1. Among SpaceX’s new representatives is a former deputy chief of staff to Senator Maria Cantwell, who is expected to take over leadership of the influential Commerce Committee in January. The team also includes a former aide to Vice President Al Gore, as well as other former high-ranking Democratic Party officials.

Investigations into Starlink and Pentagon contracts

Democratic lawmakers have expressed their intention to investigate several aspects of Musk’s activities. These include allegations that SpaceX improperly restricted Ukraine’s satellite communications through Starlink, the question of whether the Pentagon has become overly dependent on the company, and possible conflicts of interest related to Musk’s dealings with Donald Trump’s administration.

The issue of Starlink intensified after Ukraine experienced more than a week of restrictions on communication speeds that affected its military efforts against Russia. Musk defended his company, saying that SpaceX had done “far more than any other private company” for Ukraine’s defense.

Musk distances himself from Republicans

At a meeting organized by The New York Times, Musk said that he was not part of the MAGA movement. “I feel pretty foolish that I spent so much money and didn’t see much of a result,” he said. According to Musk, he is not sure exactly what MAGA means, but if it is “blind adherence to a set of Republican Party policies,” he does not identify that way.

The recruitment of lobbyists with Democratic connections is not an isolated case. Palantir, another technology company that is often criticized by Democrats, has also brought in representatives with contacts in the party. According to Aya Ibrahim, an expert at the AI Now Institute and a former official in Joe Biden’s administration, the companies have enormous financial resources and direct them toward various political circles in order to avoid real accountability.

SpaceX was valued at nearly $2 trillion in the Fox News report. The company operates in aerospace engineering, artificial intelligence, telecommunications and space transportation. SpaceX and Mehlman Consulting did not respond to the media outlet’s requests for comment.

Sources: foxnews.com