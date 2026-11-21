Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs called on the European Union to close its borders to all Russian citizens. He warned that European countries cannot reliably vet the hundreds of thousands of Russian tourists who still enter the bloc.

“Allowing so many people into the EU at this time is far too dangerous. We must not give in to Russia and we must not show weakness,” Kulbergs said in an interview with the German media outlet “Welt,” quoted by POLITICO.

The Latvian prime minister insisted that fully closing the borders to Russian citizens is the most appropriate measure amid mounting pressure from Moscow. Latvia is among the 11 countries that signed a letter in June, led by Sweden, calling on Brussels to restrict the issuance of visas to Russians.

European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner told POLITICO in October that the European Commission could present a proposal on the issue in 2027. So far, no specific decision has been announced on a full ban on Russian citizens entering the EU as a whole.

Warning of Hybrid Attacks

Kulbergs warned that Russia’s hybrid attacks against NATO’s eastern flank are intensifying. According to him, over the previous weekend Latvian and Estonian special forces detained eight people on Estonian territory.

He said the detainees had “specific instructions to attack a manufacturing facility in Estonia that supports Ukraine,” and accused Russia of being behind the planned attack. His statement provided no further details about the identities of those detained or the measures taken against them.

“The situation is escalating,” Kulbergs said, arguing that Moscow is expanding its pressure beyond the battlefield. He described the coming months as a “winter of truth.”

According to the Latvian prime minister, Russia is striking Ukraine’s water supply, heating and electricity infrastructure because it is making little progress on the front. He also said that Moscow is trying to influence public opinion in Germany and other European countries.

Appeal to Germany

“Putin wants Germans to become frightened and demand that their government stop supporting Ukraine,” Kulbergs said.

Kulbergs dismissed as exaggerated comparisons between the meeting of Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen and the Yalta Conference of February 1945. At that conference, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin discussed the post-war settlement of Europe.

The Latvian leader said that Vladimir Putin had been humiliated at the meeting. He called on the larger European countries, especially Germany, not to succumb to war fatigue.

“It is entirely possible to be pro-European, to strongly support Ukraine, to stand up to the aggressor and still win elections by a large margin,” Kulbergs said.

Sources: politico.eu