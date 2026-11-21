Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin had told him that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump had been president of the United States when the full-scale war began. The US president made the statement to reporters at the White House, presenting the Russian leader’s words as a personal conversation between the two of them.

“I asked him: “Would you have gone in if I had been president?” He said: “No, that never would have happened,” Trump said, quoted by “Daily Mail”. There has been no public confirmation of the claim from the Kremlin.

Trump also said that the war was dragging on because of the “enormous hatred” between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the conflict began while the White House was led by Joe Biden.

Remarks about a “friend” prompt reaction in Europe

The statement followed a meeting between Trump and Putin in Shenzhen, China, where the US president called his Russian counterpart “my friend”. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded with a brief message: “God, protect us from such friends”.

His reaction came against the backdrop of a new violation of Polish airspace. According to Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, three Russian objects entered the country’s territory during a large-scale Russian air attack on Ukraine. One of them was a Kh-101 cruise missile, while another was probably a jet-powered drone. No one was injured in the incident, Polish authorities said.

Tusk described what happened as an “intentional provocation”, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that there had been a “serious violation” of Polish airspace. A military exercise involving European countries, including the United Kingdom and France, is being held in the area of the incident.

Shenzhen meeting fails to produce agreement on Ukraine

Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first trilateral meeting on November 19 in Shenzhen. After the talks, the three countries adopted a four-point “Declaration for Peace”, which addresses UN reform, energy security, state immunity and the reduction of nuclear risks.

The document contains no specific commitments to end the war in Ukraine and makes no mention of Russian aggression against the country. It states that nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”.

After the meeting, Putin said that Russia’s response to Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge would be “much more painful”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the Russian air attack on Ukraine as one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war. According to data cited in the “Daily Mail” report, at least eight people were killed in the strikes, while nearly 30 were injured.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com