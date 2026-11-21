The chances of a peace agreement for Ukraine have increased following the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China, American economist Jeffrey Sachs believes. According to him, the talks between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit created an opportunity for further diplomatic dialogue.

Sachs spoke with Putin at the official dinner of the APEC leaders in Shenzhen on November 18. According to him, the conversation focused on the need for a new security architecture in Europe that would take into account the interests of Russia and Ukraine.

“I hope President Trump will publicly state that the United States will not enter into a military alliance with Ukraine or Georgia and will not support their accession to NATO,” Sachs told TASS.

He believes that such a statement would remove the “main obstacle” to a peaceful settlement. According to Sachs, the decisive step must be taken by Washington, since NATO expansion requires the unanimous consent of the member states.

The proposal for neutrality

Sachs referred to the principle of the indivisibility of security, reaffirmed by the OSCE countries in Istanbul in 1999 and again in Astana in 2010. According to him, this principle means that no state should strengthen its own security at the expense of another.

Under the framework he proposed, Ukraine could retain its neutral status, guaranteed by an international agreement. Sachs cited Austria as a historical example and added that Ukraine could seek membership in the European Union without becoming part of a military alliance.

“Ukraine could live in peace as a neutral state,” he said, also pointing to the post-war experience of Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

No concrete breakthrough

The trilateral meeting in Shenzhen was described as historic, but no specific agreement to end the war was announced afterward. Ukraine was not mentioned in the joint statement issued by Russia, the United States and China. However, the three countries stated their intention to continue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and on international issues.

Sources: tass.ru, apnews.com