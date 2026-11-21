Europe suffered a diplomatic defeat at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, as it was left out of the most important conversation surrounding the forum – the one between the presidents of the United States, China and Russia, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. This is how the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera assesses the events.

The annual APEC leaders’ meeting was held on November 18 and 19. The forum brings together 21 economies that account for around 60% of global economic activity. The European Union is not a member of the organization, but the talks in Shenzhen addressed issues that directly affect European security – the war in Ukraine, relations between Washington and Moscow, and the future of the international order.

The trilateral talks left Europe outside the room

On November 19, Trump, Xi and Putin held their first trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the forum. The talks attracted the most attention, while a photograph of the three leaders was presented as a symbol of a possible shift in the distribution of global influence. According to the Associated Press, the meeting had a strong symbolic effect, but the publicly announced results remained limited.

The trilateral format gave Putin the opportunity to speak with the leaders of the United States and China as an equal participant, even though Russia continues its war against Ukraine. For Xi Jinping, the meeting was an opportunity to present China as a center of international diplomacy, while for Trump it was a chance to demonstrate his role as a president capable of speaking with Moscow and Beijing simultaneously.

The three leaders adopted a declaration on peace and strategic stability. However, it did not announce a specific plan for nuclear arms control, nor did it contain measurable commitments to end the war in Ukraine. Kyiv and the European Union did not take part in preparing the document.

Europe’s response came from Berlin

On the same day, European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine and Europe’s future role in negotiations on the security of the continent. The meeting was seen as an attempt by Europe to show that it would not accept decisions about its future being made without its participation.

“A Yalta format will not bring peace,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, according to Il Bo Live, emphasizing that a lasting solution to the war is not possible without Europe and Ukraine.

Corriere della Sera’s assessment is based precisely on this contrast: in Shenzhen, the three major powers discussed issues related to Europe without European representatives at the table, while in Berlin, European countries sought to coordinate their own position.

The next opportunity for continuing the talks between Trump, Xi and Putin is expected to be the G20 summit in Miami in December. Until then, the main question for Europe remains whether it will manage to build a unified position and turn its economic weight into genuine political influence.

Sources: corriere.it, apnews.com, ilbolive.unipd.it