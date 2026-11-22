The US Navy will not rename the aircraft carrier USS Doris Miller, currently under construction, in honor of President Donald Trump. „There is no intention to change the name of USS Doris Miller,“ a spokesperson for Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao told CNN.

The ship bears the hull number CVN-81 and is the fourth aircraft carrier of the Gerald R. Ford class. It is being built at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

The decision ends months of speculation surrounding the ship's name. CNN reported in August that internal discussions had taken place in the Trump administration about a possible name change, so that the aircraft carrier could be named after the president. At the time, the Navy declined to comment, and no new name was officially announced.

The name will remain linked to a Pearl Harbor hero

USS Doris Miller is named after African American serviceman Doris „Dorie“ Miller, who distinguished himself during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Miller assisted wounded sailors and operated an anti-aircraft machine gun, despite having no formal training in the use of the weapon.

For his actions, he received the Navy Cross. Miller was killed in 1943 when his ship was sunk during the Battle of Makin.

He was selected as the namesake of an aircraft carrier in January 2020, during Trump's first presidential term. It will be the first US aircraft carrier named after an enlisted sailor, as well as the first to bear the name of an African American.

Keel-laying ceremony scheduled for December

The keel-laying ceremony for CVN-81 is scheduled for December 5, 2026, in Newport News. Members of Miller's family are also expected to attend.

The decision to retain the name also comes amid efforts to posthumously award Doris Miller the Medal of Honor - the United States' highest military decoration. Congressional action and presidential approval are required for it to be awarded.

Miller's family welcomed the announcement that the aircraft carrier would retain his name, saying that this would preserve his legacy of „courage, sacrifice and service to the nation“.

Sources: news.usni.org, kesq.com, stripes.com