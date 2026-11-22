Kirill Dmitriev called Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin “patriots in power” after the US president posted a photo with his Russian counterpart. In the image, the two leaders are shaking hands, and the words “My friend” appear above them.

Dmitriev, who is the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, shared a screenshot of the post on X and added: “Patriots in power.”

The photo was posted by Trump on Truth Social after his meeting with Putin in Shenzhen on November 19. The talks took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, before the trilateral meeting of the US, Russian and Chinese presidents.

At the beginning of the talks, Trump approached Putin with a smile and called him his friend. “He is my friend,” the US president said, after which the two shook hands. Later, Trump said that his personal relationship with the Russian leader was “fantastic” and that this benefited the United States.

On November 20, Trump again defended his remarks about Putin. According to The Associated Press, he emphasized their good personal relationship but avoided describing the Russian president as a friend of the United States itself. “I cannot speak on behalf of America,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House.

The public exchange of messages followed the meeting in China, where relations between the two leaders were placed under the spotlight. The available reports about Dmitriev’s post do not mention any new specific agreement between Moscow and Washington connected with the photo or his comment.

Sources: tass.ru, apnews.com