Russian sailors threatened to shoot a colleague after the Neustrashimy frigate collided with the Valentin Rikov tanker off the coast of Essex. The incident took place between 21 and 23 October during an unsuccessful attempt to refuel in rough seas, The Telegraph reports, citing intercepted radio transmissions.

According to the report, the frigate had enough fuel for around two days. Tensions rose after an engineer delayed the operation because of problems with the paperwork. In one of the radio messages, a crew member said: “For God’s sake, this is an absolute nightmare, I’m getting very nervous.” In another exchange, a sailor suggested that the engineer be taken to the helicopter deck and “shot in front of everyone”. The quotes came from conversations obtained by The Times and cited by The Telegraph.

Dangerous refuelling in rough seas

The Russian ships used a different refuelling procedure from the British one. One vessel was anchored, and protective fenders were deployed on one side before the two ships were connected. In British naval operations, ships usually move alongside one another, with one setting the course and speed, while the crews transfer hoses and ropes after coming alongside.

As the Russian sailors prepared to separate, they discussed the worsening weather. The radio transmissions mentioned a headwind of 10 knots and gusts of up to 12 knots. A warning had been issued for winds of up to 30 metres per second, or around 58 knots, in the North Sea, the straits and the Baltic Sea over the following days.

“Conditions are very unfavourable, we are losing the ship’s momentum,” one of the sailors said. Another stated that he was ready for an emergency drill and would raise the alarm in 10 minutes. The two crews then called off the operation and headed towards more sheltered waters off eastern Scotland. Data from the automatic identification system showed that the ships switched off their trackers while under way.

Patrol off the British coast

Later, the Neustrashimy and Valentin Rikov were tracked towards the Bay of Mecklenburg in the Baltic Sea. The frigate continued its patrols in the North Sea and the English Channel, while the tanker returned to Kaliningrad before setting sail again.

The British patrol ship HMS Tyne monitored the Russian vessels during the operation. The Royal Navy confirmed that in October it had tracked the movements of the Neustrashimy, which was escorting ships from the so-called Russian “shadow fleet” through the English Channel.

According to The Telegraph, the incident took place outside British territorial waters. A British defence source described the actions as a “chaotic display of seamanship” and warned that the collision could have led to an oil spill in British waters and had probably caused damage to the hulls and upper decks of both vessels.

Sources: telegraph.co.uk, aol.com