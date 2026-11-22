The Pentagon has issued a secret directive restricting informal contacts between US and Canadian military personnel. The document was signed by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and circulated in November, The New York Times reported.

According to Republican Senator Mike Rounds, who was briefed on the contents of the document, the measures are mainly aimed at social events and appearances by US military representatives at think tank forums. Some of these events now require prior approval.

“They are primarily restricting certain social engagements,” Rounds told reporters at the Halifax International Security Forum. He clarified that the directive is not expected to alter joint military operations or intelligence sharing between the two countries.

Key military channels remain unaffected

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the US military is taking steps to focus its interaction with Canada on specific defense objectives and on strengthening bilateral relations. He said the directive does not affect intelligence sharing, cooperation within NATO or the work of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD.

The US and Canada coordinate their actions within NORAD, which is responsible for monitoring and protecting the airspace of both countries. Military units from the two countries also continue to work on operations against drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said in Halifax that he had not seen the document and had received no information about any change in practical military cooperation. “I have seen no evidence of any change,” he said, describing interaction between the Canadian and US militaries as normal.

A new point of tension between Washington and Ottawa

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine described the directive’s tone as “bad and unnecessary.” His colleague Chris Coons warned that the US should not take actions that further deepen the distance and division with Canada.

The publication of information about the document comes amid continuing tensions between the two countries. Relations have been strained by President Donald Trump’s trade policy and his repeated statements that Canada should become the 51st US state.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com, aol.com