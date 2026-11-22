The United States is working to expand humanitarian arrangements between Russia and Ukraine, President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News. According to him, Washington is preparing a broader version of the local ceasefire that enabled the evacuation of civilians from the occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region.

“It was wonderful. It was a ceasefire. People were evacuated from cities and settlements, which probably saved their lives. Now we are working on a broader version of it,” Trump said.

The US president did not say when the new agreement might be reached, nor did he clarify whether it would involve a temporary cessation of hostilities in individual areas or a broader commitment between Moscow and Kyiv. No specific parameters of the plan were announced.

The humanitarian operation in Oleshky

Oleshky is a city in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson region. The local ceasefire reached at the end of October made it possible for humanitarian aid to be delivered and for the evacuation of residents trapped in the area to begin.

The operation took place amid difficult conditions for the civilian population, including shortages of food, water and medical assistance. According to The Associated Press, the local ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding areas ended on November 1, while the exact number of residents who remained was not announced.

The White House said earlier that the arrangements for Oleshky had included a temporary halt to hostilities, access for humanitarian aid and the organized evacuation of civilians along a designated route.

Sources: youtube.com, apnews.com, voanews.com