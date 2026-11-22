Three people were killed and a 39-year-old woman was injured in a shooting during a baby shower in the city of Parma, Ohio. Police received a report of the incident at around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at Pandora’s Magical Events Venue.

The victims were a 19-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. Their names have not been released. The injured woman was shot in the leg, and her condition is not life-threatening, police said.

According to investigators, the 19-year-old man was one of the shooters and was the father of the unborn child for whom the celebration had been organized. The 45-year-old victim was the father of the expectant mother.

A 29-year-old man has been detained in connection with the shooting. Investigators seized the firearms used in the incident. Police said that none of their officers fired their weapons and that no officers were injured.

“There is no danger to the public,” police said.

So far, the names of the victims have not been released, and the detained man has not been publicly identified. Further details about the motive for the shooting and any potential charges have not been announced.

Sources: cleveland19.com