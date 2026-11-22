The Houthis are strengthening their positions along the Red Sea coast and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces withdrew from the area to defend Aden. The withdrawal, announced on November 15, is a serious setback for the counteroffensive against the movement, which began in October.

Reuters reported that the withdrawal was undertaken to prevent government units from being surrounded and to reinforce positions around Aden. The forces regrouped south of the town of Dubab, but are continuing to try to push the Houthis out of parts of the coast. According to the agency, the Houthi advance has also increased pressure on besieged Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city.

Aden Is Becoming the Next Target

Saudi-backed formations have sent additional troops and equipment to the Tur al-Baha area, which is located about 85 kilometers from Aden. According to the Associated Press, the area is considered the first line of defense for the southern port city.

Taiz remains one of the most intense fronts. Reuters reports that the city is under siege, humanitarian supplies cannot enter, and civilians are finding it difficult to leave the area. Around 300,000 people have been displaced by the latest fighting in Yemen, with approximately half of them located in the Taiz area.

“I see no way out unless the United States agrees to provide direct air support,” Nadwa al-Dawsari, an associate at the Middle East Institute, told The Atlantic. Washington has so far provided intelligence and planning support for the Saudi operation, but has not carried out direct strikes against the Houthis, the Associated Press reports.

The Strikes Have Reached Riyadh

Alongside their advance in Yemen, the Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia. At least 13 people were killed and more than 300 injured in an October strike on King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, the Associated Press reported. The agency added that Saudi authorities had launched an investigation into why air defense systems had failed to stop the attack.

In a separate article, The Atlantic cited a higher death toll—at least 14 people killed. The discrepancy has not been publicly explained, and Saudi authorities have not published a single detailed account that would resolve the inconsistency.

Following the attacks, the airport in Riyadh remained closed, while flights were severely restricted. Reuters also reported attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The conflict is therefore now affecting not only the fronts in Yemen, but also air transport, energy infrastructure and international shipping.

The Risk to Maritime Traffic

Bab el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is one of the key routes for commercial and energy supplies between Asia and Europe. Control of positions around the strait gives the Houthis the ability to put pressure on shipping, even without completely halting the movement of vessels.

Saudi allies say their aim is to retake the territories they have lost and create conditions for a ceasefire. The withdrawal toward Aden, however, shows that the immediate priority is now the defense of the southern capital of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. If the Houthis retain control along the coast and continue to pressure Taiz, the war could enter a new phase, with Aden, Saudi cities and one of the region’s most important maritime routes all under threat at the same time.

Sources: theatlantic.com, apnews.com, ca.marketscreener.com