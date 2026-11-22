Donald Trump once again declined to say whom he prefers as his successor in the Republican Party in 2028. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood behind the president during the roughly hour-and-a-half-long press conference at the White House, which became another public display of the rivalry between the two.

A journalist asked Trump which of Vance and Rubio would make a better president. The president began his response with the words: “Oh, let me give you the answer to that,” but did not name anyone, and the conversation continued with another question. Thus, Trump once again avoided officially announcing whom he would support for the White House after the end of his second term.

Stephen Miller emerges as an unexpected “candidate”

At the end of the event, Trump called his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, to the podium. After Miller highlighted the administration’s achievements, the president turned to Vance and Rubio with a joking remark: “We have breaking news — he was better than these two.” He then asked Miller: “Do you want to run for president?”

The Associated Press described the appearance of Vance and Rubio as a public presentation of Trump’s potential successors. The two spent the entire event behind the president and were later given an opportunity to speak to reporters. Vance defended the administration’s economic policy, while Rubio presented arguments in support of Trump’s foreign policy.

Vance remains the favorite, but Rubio is gaining ground

Vance is considered the natural favorite because of his position as vice president and his closeness to Trump’s political base. He also has a more established network of advisers and donors for a potential presidential campaign. Rubio, for his part, has gained visibility as secretary of state and national security adviser.

Fox News reported that Trump told donors: “We have to choose JD.” According to the network, this signals a preference for Vance, but does not represent an official decision. At the same time, Trump continues to praise Rubio and has spoken about the possibility of the two forming part of a joint presidential ticket.

Rubio has said that he would support Vance if the vice president runs. This is precisely what complicates the emerging race: for now, the two are demonstrating a close relationship, but both are among the most recognizable figures in the Republican Party after Trump.

On “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Charlie Hurt analyzed the political prospects of Vance and Rubio and said that Trump’s comments are keeping tensions high over the party’s future leadership. The president has a strong influence over Republican primaries, but for now he is preserving the option of supporting different candidates and delaying his final choice.

Sources: apnews.com, foxnews.com, axios.com