The conflict between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO is intensifying. The Ukrainian publication Strana reports on an active campaign against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office amid investigations involving high-ranking representatives of the security services.

According to the publication, the main public critics of NABU and SAPO over the past week have been former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and Security Service of Ukraine General Serhii Duka. Strana links their actions to Operation “Carthage” – an investigation into an alleged criminal organization that prosecutors claim enabled the illegal activities of call centers and other businesses through bribes paid to high-ranking officials.

Serhii Duka, who rejects the allegations, is among the suspects in the case. He presents the investigation as part of political pressure on the president and the country’s leadership. Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko also claims that the actions of NABU and SAPO are no longer solely a fight against corruption but have turned into an instrument of political pressure on Zelensky.

NABU Warns of an Attack on Public Trust

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said at a forum in Kyiv on November 17 that, following the second stage of Operation “Carthage,” the institution was in the most dangerous situation in its history.

“After the second ‘Carthage’ and all these operations, we have so many enemies that we are in the most dangerous situation in our entire history,” Semen Kryvonos said.

According to him, political forces, financial-industrial groups and various influential circles could use any opportunity to undermine public trust in NABU and SAPO. Kryvonos also warned of information operations linked to the investigations.

SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko insists that the legislation should be amended so that the prosecutor’s office can launch investigations against members of parliament without prior approval from the Prosecutor General. The request has been presented as part of measures to remove obstacles to the work of the anti-corruption bodies.

Strana suggests that the campaign against NABU and SAPO may be supported by people from Zelensky’s inner circle. The publication names David Arakhamia, chairman of the parliamentary group of Servant of the People, as a possible political coordinator. This claim has not been confirmed by Arakhamia.

The publication notes that the president faces a choice between attempting to restrict the activity of NABU and SAPO and allowing the investigations to continue. At the same time, the only publicly confirmed fact is that the anti-corruption institutions are pursuing cases against representatives of the security sector, while the allegations against specific individuals remain subject to judicial assessment.

The development of the case will depend on the next procedural steps in Operation “Carthage,” any decisions by the prosecution and the court, and whether the Ukrainian authorities take legislative or personnel-related measures concerning NABU and SAPO.

Sources: strana.news, pravda.com.ua