Imam Sheikh Faizul AkTab Siddiqi, who led one of the largest networks of sharia courts in the United Kingdom, is being sued in the High Court in London over alleged rapes and sexual assaults against a minor. The claim was filed by a woman who is now in her 50s and is seeking more than £100,000 in damages.

She claims that her family sent her to England to live in Coventry and receive an Islamic education at the seminary of Siddiqi’s father, Abdul Wahab Siddiqi. He was a spiritual leader influential among the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The claim alleges that Abdul Wahab Siddiqi began abusing the girl when she was 12 and that the assaults continued for several years. The woman further claims that after he became seriously ill, Faizul Siddiqi also began sexually abusing her.

The allegations in the civil case

According to the case presented to the court, the assaults were initially portrayed as teasing and physical affection. Later, the woman claims, Siddiqi touched her under her clothes and subjected her to oral sexual assaults when he returned from his university residence at weekends.

The claim also alleges that he forced her to perform a sex act on him in his car on a secluded street near a school. The woman also describes oral, vaginal and anal rapes, which she claims took place in the 1980s.

She says that her parents eventually reported the matter to the police. Abdul Wahab Siddiqi was questioned but died shortly afterwards – in 1994. In 2018, the woman filed a new complaint against Faizul Siddiqi, but West Midlands Police brought no charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The defendant’s response

Faizul Siddiqi denies all the allegations. His position states: „I categorically and in the strongest possible terms deny that I have ever committed any sexual assault, rape or any other form of abuse against the claimant.“

The Islamic trust he heads is also named as a defendant in the case. The woman claims that the organisation failed to protect her.

Siddiqi was the chief judge of the Muslim Arbitration Tribunal, which operated five sharia courts in London, Birmingham and Manchester, with its headquarters in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The network was closed down two years before the publication. The full hearing of the civil claim is expected to take place early next year. The case does not constitute a criminal conviction, and the allegations are yet to be examined by the court.

Sources: dailymail.com