Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the inclusion of Italian citizens in the database of the “Myrotvorets” website. This happened during the meeting of the “coalition of the willing” in Berlin on November 19, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.

“Volodymyr, this is unacceptable both for Salvini and for all Italians,” Meloni said, according to the Italian publication. The conversation took place amid growing tensions in Rome over the inclusion on the list of Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini, as well as MEPs from the “Five Star Movement.”

Salvini demanded that his name be removed

Salvini described his presence in the database as a serious problem and demanded explanations from the Ukrainian authorities. In an interview with Italian television, he said he expected an apology from Zelensky.

“If there are no retractions, condemnation and distancing, we will draw the appropriate conclusions,” Salvini said.

He linked the issue to Italy’s decision to continue providing military aid to Ukraine. According to him, this is not merely a personal matter, as journalists, athletes, intellectuals and politicians have been included on the list.

Representatives of the “Five Star Movement” are also listed in the database. Il Fatto Quotidiano reported that MEP Danilo Della Valle was initially included, and that the entire movement’s delegation in the European Parliament was subsequently added to the list.

Kyiv distances itself from the website

On November 18, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani sought clarification from the Ukrainian authorities through the Italian ambassador in Kyiv. The reason was the inclusion of MEPs from the “Five Star Movement” on the list of individuals designated as “anti-Ukrainian.”

After the conversation between Meloni and Zelensky, the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome stated that “Myrotvorets” is not an official source of information of the Ukrainian state. The diplomatic mission stressed that the website is not part of Ukraine’s system of state bodies and that the data published on it does not express the official position or decisions of Ukrainian institutions.

According to the Italian publication, in its latest report Salvini’s name was still present in the database, while no public apology from Zelensky had been reported. The Ukrainian side has not officially announced a decision to delete the Italian citizens from the list.

Sources: ilfattoquotidiano.it, ansa.it