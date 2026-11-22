The price of optical fiber used to produce drones has risen nearly sevenfold since spring 2026 – from around $4 to nearly $30 per kilometer. The sharp increase is the result of simultaneous demand from rapidly built data centers and the expansion of fiber-optic drone production amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, Financial Times reported.

Fiber-optic drones do not rely on a radio signal. A thin cable, which unwinds behind the aircraft, transmits commands and video between the operator and the drone. This means the system cannot be jammed in the same way as standard radio-controlled unmanned aircraft. However, the technology requires a significant amount of fiber for each flight.

According to the report, Russia and Ukraine are competing for limited supplies, mainly from China. Moscow has an advantage because it purchases centrally and in large volumes, while Ukrainian manufacturers rely on a more fragmented system of companies and intermediaries.

Data centers intensify the shortage

Pressure on the market is coming not only from the battlefield. Building data centers for artificial intelligence requires large quantities of optical cable to connect servers and computing systems.

„Global demand is increasingly being driven by the construction of artificial intelligence data centers, fiber-optic drone applications and traditional telecommunications needs,“ said Ahmed Ali, lead analyst for optical fiber and cable at CRU.

China produces more than half of the world’s optical fiber, while a shortage of glass preforms – the primary and capital-intensive material used to produce it – is limiting the ability to rapidly increase supply. Some manufacturers are redirecting capacity toward more profitable types of fiber used both in data centers and in drones.

Fiber-optic links are becoming more expensive than the alternatives

The price increase is already changing the calculations of Ukrainian manufacturers. Optical fiber for a drone with a 30-kilometer cable can cost nearly $1,000. In some cases, this is more than the price of a Starlink satellite terminal, estimated at around $300.

„Ultimately, China remains the main source of the optical material we are talking about,“ a representative of the Ukrainian company BlueBird Tech told Ars Technica.

Financial Times notes that higher costs could make fiber-optic drones financially unaffordable for Kyiv and weaken their advantage amid intense electronic warfare. Ukrainian companies are seeking long-term contracts to limit price fluctuations, while the expansion of domestic production is also being discussed.

According to estimates cited in the report, sales of optical fiber to drone manufacturers could reach 146 million kilometers in 2026, representing a 155 percent increase in one year. This is intensifying competition between military users and the technology sector for the same limited resource.

Sources: ft.com, tomshardware.com, tradersunion.com