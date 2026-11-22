At least 24 people have died after a boat capsized in Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria. The vessel was carrying people traveling to a funeral ceremony when it capsized on Friday while sailing from the Ayama communities to Ukubie.

According to police, the incident was caused by a mechanical failure. The boat sank in the river channel between the communities of Oweikorogha and Otuane in the Southern Ijaw area.

Rescue efforts continue

„So far, 24 bodies have been recovered from the scene of the incident, while search and rescue operations continue,“ said Manzo Ezekiel, a spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency.

Four bodies, including two children, were found during the initial operations on Friday. Twenty-four people were rescued. Nineteen of them received medical treatment at a local clinic, while five were taken to a hospital in the state capital.

Police have not said exactly how many people were on board. Local residents told Reuters that the boat was carrying at least 300 people. The discrepancy between the officially confirmed number of passengers and local estimates remains unexplained.

Vessel operator detained

Police said that the boat driver had left the scene of the incident. The vessel operator has been detained, while local divers and other rescue teams are involved in the search.

The incident is the latest serious accident on Nigeria’s waterways. In August, at least 51 people were killed when a boat sank in the northwestern state of Sokoto. In January, at least 26 people drowned when a vessel carrying people between the states of Jigawa and Yobe capsized.

Sources: aljazeera.com