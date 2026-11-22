Stuart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right organization “Oath Keepers” and one of the key figures in the cases over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, said he no longer supports Donald Trump.

“I’m completely done with Trump,” Rhodes told the Associated Press in Irving, Texas. He described the US president as a “traitor” and “one of the worst” in the country’s history. Rhodes accused Trump of disappointing his own political base.

The tattoo will now have a different meaning

While in prison, Rhodes got a tattoo of Trump’s face. It was a sign of support for the president after the attempted assassination against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Rhodes now plans to alter the image. In a text message, he wrote: “I’m going to alter this Trump prison tattoo to reflect reality. This betrayal.” He did not specify exactly how the tattoo would be changed.

The beginning of the rift

According to Rhodes, the first sign of his disappointment was Trump’s decision in January 2025 to pardon hundreds of people convicted for their actions on January 6, but only commute Rhodes’s sentence to time served.

“He got us out of prison. We were grateful. But I didn’t receive a pardon,” Rhodes said. Commuting the sentence does not erase the conviction and initially did not remove his status as a convicted felon.

Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy after prosecutors accused him of leading plans to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. Rhodes himself did not enter the Capitol building and described his case as political persecution.

Criticism of the war with Iran and the administration

Rhodes said the war with Iran contradicts Trump’s promises to end US involvement in foreign conflicts. He also criticized the administration’s response to people calling for the publication of documents in the “Jeffrey Epstein” case.

“We elected him to end corruption in Washington. ‘Drain the swamp.’ Unfortunately, his administration is one of the most corrupt in US history,” Rhodes said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Sam Jackson, a professor at the University at Albany, Rhodes’s change in position shows how Trump’s most ardent supporters have begun to perceive him not as an ally, but as part of the alleged conspiracy they claim to be fighting against.

What happened to his case

The US Department of Justice later asked the federal appeals court in Washington to overturn the convictions of leaders of the “Oath Keepers” and the “Proud Boys.” Rhodes is no longer in prison, and his conviction was erased as part of the subsequent legal proceedings.

After his release, Rhodes said he was working to rebuild the “Oath Keepers.” He also said that he had not registered to vote in time and that he would not choose between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party because, in his view, both options were “half a dose of poison or a full dose.”

Sources: apnews.com, abcnews.com, dailymail.com