Hundreds of displaced Palestinians protested in the area of the “Yellow Line” in Gaza, as Israeli forces continue to demolish residential buildings beyond the line to which they withdrew under the October 2025 ceasefire. The protest was held on Saturday near Deir al-Balah, where people displaced from other parts of the enclave are living.

“More than 500 housing units have been destroyed in less than a month,” said Mohammed Musleh, mayor of the Maghazi municipality in the Deir al-Balah area. According to him, the destruction is part of an “alleged systematic policy of gradual displacement” aimed at forcing residents to leave the camp and destroying as many homes as possible. The claim was made by the local official and was not presented as an independently confirmed fact.

The housing crisis deepens

Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing says that 350,000 families have been left homeless after 80 percent of the housing in the enclave was destroyed. Flooding in recent weeks has further affected displaced people and destroyed temporary tent shelters.

The “Yellow Line” separates areas under Israeli control from those under the control of “Hamas”. According to Al Jazeera journalist Moat al-Kahlout, the line was significantly farther east when the ceasefire was signed in October 2025. Now, nearly two-thirds of Gaza is under Israeli military control or subject to access restrictions.

Dozens killed and injured in 48 hours

At least four Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday. Among them were three people who died in a drone strike on a vehicle delivering food aid to displaced people in Gaza City.

According to the latest report from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least nine people were killed in strikes over the previous 48 hours. This brings the number of people killed since the start of the ceasefire in October 2025 to 1,661. The ministry also reported 55 people injured over the past 48 hours, bringing the total number injured since the beginning of the ceasefire to 6,062. The figures are from health authorities in Gaza and were not presented with independent verification.

Hundreds remain missing beneath the rubble

Gaza’s Civil Defense says it has recovered the bodies and remains of 129 people from 39 destroyed buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp, az-Zawayda and Deir al-Balah. The operation lasted 53 days and was part of the second phase of a project to search for and recover remains, funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Rami al-Aidi, director of Civil Defense in central Gaza, said that 233 people had been reported missing beneath the rubble of buildings. In October, the service reported that around 8,000 bodies were still beneath the rubble across the enclave, including approximately 4,000 in areas under Israeli control. According to the Civil Defense’s assessment, clearing the rubble with the available equipment could take between eight and ten years.

Sources: aljazeera.com