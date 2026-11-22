Oleksandr Syrskyi defended his decisions as commander of the Ukrainian army and said he had to do everything possible to stop the Russian forces. In an interview with Lord Ashcroft, the general spoke about the defense of Kyiv, the counteroffensive in Kharkiv and the advance into Russia’s Kursk region.

Syrskyi is among the most controversial Ukrainian military commanders. His supporters describe him as an officer who prefers the front line to political offices. His critics call him the „Butcher of Bakhmut“ and claim that he allowed excessively high casualties in the fighting for the city.

The operation in Kursk

On August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces began a large-scale incursion into the Kursk region. By the end of the first week, they had seized nearly 400 square miles of Russian territory and at least 28 settlements. During the next phase, the Ukrainian advance covered a further approximately 100 square miles.

The operation boosted morale in Ukraine and made Ukrainian servicemen the first foreign soldiers to set foot on Russian territory in decades. According to figures cited by Daily Mail, restoring Russian control took almost a year, while the fighting and withdrawal resulted in heavy Ukrainian losses.

„The Kursk offensive achieved all the objectives that had been set. We wanted to disrupt Russia’s plans to seize our territories, and we chose Kursk because the density of the Russian defenses there was the lowest,“ Syrskyi said.

According to him, preparations for the operation began months earlier. The Ukrainian command selected the area at a time when Russian forces were preparing for new attacks along the front.

The defense of Kyiv

Syrskyi describes the defense of Kyiv during the first days of the full-scale invasion as one of his most important achievements. Even before the war began, he believed that the Russian military exercises along the borders were preparation for a real attack.

On February 23, 2022, the general convened an emergency meeting with commanders, representatives of the National Guard, the police, training centers and local authorities. The aim was to organize the defense of the Ukrainian capital.

The following day, Russian forces began the full-scale invasion. Special forces and airborne units reached the outskirts of Kyiv but were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders. In April 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Syrskyi the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The counteroffensive in Kharkiv

The other operation that Syrskyi identifies as a key achievement was the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in September and October 2022. As a result of a series of tactical maneuvers, Ukrainian forces recaptured around 450 square miles of territory.

„Both in the defense of Kyiv and in the counteroffensive in Kharkiv, we were outnumbered,“ the general said.

In the interview, Syrskyi rejected the notion that his decisions were driven by indifference toward the soldiers. He acknowledged the scale of the losses but insisted that his actions had been aimed at stopping the Russian advance and preserving the Ukrainian state.

Sources: dailymail.com