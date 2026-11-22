The new agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union is facing a dispute over university fees that could delay the implementation of part of the arrangements. Brussels is insisting that students from member states be given access to British universities at fees close to those paid by British citizens, while Andy Burnham’s government maintains that the package will be implemented regardless of the outcome of the negotiations.

The arrangements, announced after the UK-EU summit, cover food trade, linking emissions trading systems and a youth mobility scheme. The changes are expected to come into effect in 2028, while the necessary legislation is due to be introduced in the British Parliament this week.

“It is absolutely clear that there are no conditions linked to the deal,” Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told the BBC. He said the dates for implementing the arrangements had been set and that the dispute over fees would not block them.

British universities warn of shortfall

Since Brexit, EU students have generally paid international fees, which in some cases reach £38,000 a year. For British students, the maximum fee is £9,790. The difference between the two levels lies at the heart of the negotiations.

Duncan Ivison, vice-chancellor of the University of Manchester, warned that if European students were given the right to pay domestic fees without additional funding, higher education could lose around £500 million a year.

“If nothing is done to compensate for this or provide additional funding, it will take around £500 million out of the higher education sector,” Ivison said.

According to opponents of the deal, the dispute is not only about the cost of education. They claim that Brussels could delay the implementation of the arrangements until London makes a concession on fees. A draft statement to EU ambassadors contained wording saying that the three agreements would not precede the conclusion of negotiations on student fees.

Opposition accuses government of backtracking

Former British Brexit negotiator Lord Frost accused Miliband of “negotiating with Brussels to hide the truth from the British people”. Labour MP and former minister Graham Stringer also said it was “deeply naive” to assume that the deal would be implemented without concessions.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called on Burnham to explain to Parliament what commitments he had made. She said the government could spend six months negotiating before capitulating to Brussels once again.

Nigel Farage announced that the Reform UK party would repeal the entire agreement if it won the election. Meanwhile, the Stay Out campaign estimated that the package could cost the British Treasury and businesses around £3 billion a year. A government source dismissed the estimate as unreliable and said the deal could add £17 billion a year to the British economy.

The European Union did not publicly clarify whether implementation of the arrangements depended on an agreement on fees. Talks on the issue are expected to continue over the coming months, while the British government prepares legislation for the rest of the package.

Sources: dailymail.com, independent.co.uk, en.philenews.com