A five-storey apartment block in Vyshhorod Raion, Kyiv region, was damaged in an attack by Russian drones. A fire broke out in the building, and rescuers are evacuating residents.

“A fire broke out, and apartments from the first to the fifth floor were destroyed. Rescuers are evacuating residents,” said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to him, a shop premises was also damaged. Information on fatalities and injuries is still being clarified. At present, there are no confirmed figures for the number of residents evacuated or the extent of the damage outside the affected residential building.

The evacuation is continuing because of the damage to the apartments and the consequences of the fire. No further details have been provided about the condition of the building or whether residents will be able to return.

Sources: pravda.com.ua