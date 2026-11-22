The United Kingdom should consider returning to the European Union only if the bloc takes a credible path towards reform and creates better conditions for technological innovation. Former British prime minister Tony Blair said this in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I am not saying that we should simply return and rejoin – this is strictly conditional,” Blair said, after he claimed that his position had been presented as unconditional support for rejoining.

The former prime minister, who was among the most prominent opponents of the country’s departure from the EU, once again described Brexit as a mistake. He stressed, however, that today’s debate is different from that in 2016, when Britons voted to leave the bloc.

Technology is the key condition

According to Blair, Europe may be moving in the wrong direction when it comes to technological innovation. He said it would not be logical for the United Kingdom to return to the EU if, at the same time, the bloc adopts policies that slow the development of the technology sector.

Blair said the United Kingdom should have the ambition to reform the EU, but also be “ready to walk away from the negotiations” if acceptable conditions are not achieved. At the same time, the country must strengthen its own economy and technology sector.

In his words, artificial intelligence brings significant opportunities but also serious risks. He compared it to fire, which can be used both for beneficial purposes and to cause harm, and warned that the United Kingdom does not have the same dynamism and energy as some other countries in the rapidly changing technological environment.

London and Brussels discuss closer ties

Blair’s statement comes after a new agreement between London and Brussels, negotiated by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. It covers exports of British food, emissions trading and a youth exchange scheme.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced a digital partnership between the EU and the United Kingdom, including in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. She said the two sides had great potential to develop innovations together.

Burnham said that in the coming months London and its European partners would hold informal discussions on possible long-term relations. He did not announce a plan to rejoin the EU, while Blair insisted that such a step should be linked to reforms within the bloc itself.

In September, Blair called on the United Kingdom to set itself the goal of restoring official relations with the EU within the next decade, but again on the condition that the bloc reform itself and become a more competitive global player.

Sources: bbc.co.uk, the-independent.com, theguardian.com