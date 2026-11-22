The COP31 climate conference in the Turkish city of Antalya entered a second extraordinary day after a dispute over fossil fuels blocked the adoption of a final agreement. Turkey and Australia presented a new draft, but it does not mention fossil fuels, coal, oil or gas, the Associated Press reported. The draft also contains no explicit call to phase them out.

The document was circulated in the early hours of November 22, following intensive consultations between the two countries and nearly 200 delegations. Until 03:00 GMT, countries could submit objections, while the session to begin the approval process was scheduled for 06:00 GMT. At that point, the final agreement had still not been adopted.

The New Text Must Overcome the Dispute over Fuels

“We believe that we have presented a text that all countries can agree on,” COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said during a late plenary session on Saturday. He said he believed solutions had been found both to the issue of fossil fuels and to adaptation financing in developing countries.

Earlier, Australia proposed a draft calling for a faster phaseout of fossil fuel use. In a later version, all references to coal, oil and gas were removed following objections from Saudi Arabia and other major producers. It was precisely the lack of such a commitment that drew criticism from countries and civil society organizations.

Carbon Capture Also Divides Countries

The negotiations were also slowed by disagreements over promoting carbon capture and storage. The technology captures emissions from power plants and industrial facilities, but some countries and activists see it as a way to preserve dependence on fossil fuels.

Another contentious issue is whether increased electricity generation should be based solely on renewable sources such as wind and solar, or whether natural gas and coal should also be allowed. Earlier texts emphasized electrification, but did not provide a clear answer as to how the necessary electricity would be generated.

The Conference Has Already Exceeded Its Scheduled Deadline

The two-week meeting was supposed to end on Friday, but delegations continued working through Saturday and Sunday. In a letter to Turkey and Australia, 100 civil society organizations warned that the conference risked becoming “one of the most disappointing COP meetings” of the United Nations.

The stakes are linked to the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Before COP31, the United Nations warned that the world was likely to exceed the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. According to the meeting organizers, the new text should be approved after the final round of objections has concluded.

Sources: aljazeera.com, apnews.com, internazionale.it