U.S. President Donald Trump said that the alleged intrusion into a key database of the Federal Bureau of Investigation could also have a “positive effect” if information about the attack is confirmed. According to him, the breach could reveal data that otherwise would not have become known.

“I always like to present things in a positive light,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. He linked the possible disclosure of information to investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which he has for years called a “Russian hoax.”

What is known about the alleged attack

The system in question is the National Crime Information Center, known as NCIC. The system connects federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and contains information on criminal records, suspected terrorists, wanted and missing persons.

The Associated Press reported that the FBI is investigating an alleged hack of the system. The information was confirmed to the agency by a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak publicly. The bureau itself has not issued an official comment on the incident.

At present, there is no public information about what access the attackers obtained, whether they copied information or altered records. It has also not been confirmed whether specific personal data was extracted from the system.

The attack comes amid other breaches

The alleged intrusion into NCIC is the second serious incident involving the FBI in a short period. In September, a hacking group claimed to have gained access to sensitive personal data through the FBIJobs.gov portal, used by job applicants and employees.

The new case is also unfolding against the backdrop of a series of technical outages in U.S. government and private systems. Representatives of the Trump administration said that most of these problems were the result of planned technical work and the remediation of vulnerabilities, rather than coordinated cyberattacks.

The FBI investigation is expected to establish whether there was an actual intrusion into NCIC, what its scope was and whether information was stolen. Until official findings are published, the claim of a hacking attack remains unconfirmed by the bureau itself.

Sources: apnews.com, axios.com, kesq.com