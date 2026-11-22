Three people have died, while dozens of workers remain missing after a fire at a confectionery factory in Indonesia. The fire broke out on Saturday, November 21, at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in the Pankatama industrial area near Cikande, Serang Regency, Banten Province.

According to detikcom, teams from Basarnas and local rescue services found the bodies of three people in the burned-out building. Rescue official Rizki Dwianto said: “Three people were found dead while searching for 36 people.” The search is continuing in areas where there is a risk of further collapse.

Meanwhile, CNN Indonesia reported that six body bags had been removed from the scene of the incident. Police said the remains must be identified by a team responsible for establishing the victims’ identities. Therefore, the final death toll has not yet been confirmed, and figures for the missing workers vary.

Conflicting figures on the number of missing people

According to earlier information from the rescue services, 15 people were brought out alive, four of whom received medical assistance. detikcom later reported that 36 workers were still being searched for.

The latest information cited by CNN Indonesia refers to 54 employees included on the preliminary list. Of these, 11 have been confirmed to have returned home, one is receiving treatment, and the whereabouts of 42 people are still being verified. The discrepancy is attributed to the ongoing reconciliation of data from the company, families and rescue teams.

The fire started at around 4:30–5:00 p.m. local time and spread through the factory’s production, storage and administrative areas. The flames caused extensive damage, and parts of the roof collapsed. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, but continued cooling operations because of smoldering materials and the risk of reignition.

Cause of the fire has not yet been determined

Basarnas, the fire service, police, the Red Cross and local authorities are taking part in the rescue operation. The teams are clearing debris and checking areas where people may be trapped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Surviving workers said the fire may have started in a cooling system on the third floor, but this version has not been officially confirmed.

Relatives of the employees have gathered outside the factory, waiting for information about those being searched for. Once the rescue operation is complete, the remains found will be identified and the safety conditions at the facility will be investigated.

Sources: apnews.com, news.detik.com, cnnindonesia.com