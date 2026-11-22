Pope Leo XIV will have lunch with 1,300 people in need at the Vatican on November 22. The meeting will take place in the “Paul VI” Hall to mark the 10th World Day of the Poor, with lunch scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Guests will begin arriving as early as 11:00 a.m. They will be seated at 106 tables of 12 people each, with some sitting immediately next to the pope. Before he joins them, those present will watch the Angelus prayer on large screens.

More than 20 organizations are directing guests

The invitees were referred to the initiative by more than 20 charitable organizations, parishes and associations in Rome. Volunteers from the Italian Red Cross will help prepare and serve the food.

At the end of the lunch, each guest will receive a package of personal hygiene products. Alongside the papal meeting, social kitchens and shelters in Rome will serve food to people in need, extending the initiative beyond the walls of the Vatican.

“We would like to welcome everyone to the “Paul VI” Hall, but this is not possible,” said Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, which is organizing the lunch.

According to him, the hall’s capacity is limited, while the number of people seeking help every day at Rome’s social kitchens is considerably higher. That is why the meal will be symbolically “expanded” to the places where support is already being provided.

A tradition since 2017

The World Day of the Poor was observed on November 15, but the traditional lunch with the pope was postponed by one week because of his apostolic journey to Latin America. This year, the pope’s meeting with people in need will take place on November 22.

The initiative has been held since 2017, when Pope Francis established the World Day of the Poor. In his message for this year’s observance, Pope Leo XIV described the poor as “the forgotten and marginalized,” deprived not only of bread, but also of a voice and a face.

Sources: vaticannews.va