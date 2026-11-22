Emmanuel Macron is considering convening a joint session of both chambers of the French Parliament in January to enshrine a “golden budget rule” in the Constitution. The information was reported by the French newspaper “La Tribune Dimanche”.

According to the publication, the president is considering using as a basis a draft constitutional reform from 2011 that was not adopted. The proposal at the time envisaged multi-year plans for the gradual restoration of balance in public finances. The state and social security system budgets were to be aligned with these plans.

The measure enters the election debate

The idea is being discussed against the backdrop of deteriorating public finances and rising public debt. The golden budget rule already features in the election platforms of several candidates for France’s presidential election in April and May 2027. The issue is part of a broader debate over how the country should curb its deficit and restore the sustainability of its public finances.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally, also called for a similar reform at the beginning of November. The far-right party welcomed the news about Macron’s plans.

“This golden rule must prohibit the presentation of a budget that increases the national debt. If the way in which the golden rule is applied corresponds to our proposals, we will support this measure for sound governance, in order to protect our country from the bankruptcy that threatens it after ten years of Macron’s rule,” said National Rally chairman Jordan Bardella.

Bardella is considered a likely candidate for the post of prime minister if Marine Le Pen becomes president. In his statement, he linked the party’s support to the specific mechanism through which the rule would be applied.

Parliament has still not adopted the 2027 budget

The French government is seeking to limit the budget deficit to 5% of gross domestic product in 2027. The goal is to reduce it from the expected 5.4% this year. Meanwhile, Parliament has still not reached an agreement on next year’s budget.

At this stage, this is an initiative being considered by the president, not a constitutional amendment that has been submitted and adopted. For it to be implemented, the rule’s content must be clarified and the necessary parliamentary support secured.