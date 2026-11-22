Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that Russian Geran unmanned aerial vehicles had struck facilities in rear areas of Ukraine. According to the ministry, production facilities at one of Ukraine’s oil refineries, 330- and 110-kilovolt substations, as well as server rooms at the “MKM Telecom” data processing center, were hit.

The statement also said that a locomotive had been hit on a railway section, which, according to the Russian side, was being used to supply Ukrainian units. The specific locations of the oil refinery, substations and data center were not disclosed.

“The strikes were carried out with the aim of disrupting the logistical and communications capabilities of the armed formations, as well as hitting strategic facilities,” Russia’s Ministry of Defense said. The ministry presented the affected infrastructure as being linked to the provision of support for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Separate Report on a Power Station in Zaporizhzhia

In a statement published earlier, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that a drone strike had been carried out overnight against the 330-kilovolt Pravoberezhna power station in Zaporizhzhia. According to the ministry, the facility supplied electricity to enterprises in Ukraine’s military-industrial sector.

The information about the strike on the power station was reported by Interfax. The agency did not provide information about power outages, casualties or the extent of the damage.

Russia’s military ministry did not report any specific damage to civilian infrastructure as part of the claimed strikes.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.ru