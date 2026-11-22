NATO will discuss additional support for Poland after three Russian objects entered the country’s airspace. The extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council will be held on Monday at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, while Poland will be represented by Deputy Defence Minister Paweł Zalewski.

“In the very near future, we will receive strong support from our NATO allies that will strengthen the protection of our eastern border,” Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said. He added that during the meeting, Warsaw would present concrete proposals and new options for action would be identified.

The Polish minister discussed the details with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich. Kosiniak-Kamysz also thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his expressed support.

Three objects entered Polish airspace

The incident occurred early on Friday morning in southeastern Poland, during one of the largest Russian attacks on western Ukraine. Fallen objects were found at two locations in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship and at one location in the Lublin Voivodeship.

The Polish Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that one of the objects was a Kh-101 missile. The other two cases most likely involved a missile and a jet-powered drone. According to the authorities, there were no casualties.

During his visit to Warsaw, Mark Rutte said that he had been in contact with the Polish prime minister and president over the violation of the country’s airspace.

“Poland is a strong ally, you have excellent troops, but now we need to establish exactly what happened,” Rutte said.

The NATO Secretary General said that the commander of the Allied forces in Europe would clarify where the threats to the deterrence and defence system were located so that changes could be made if this proved necessary.

Sources: rmf24.pl