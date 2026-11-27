European political regimes have shifted from democracy to a “liberal dictatorship.” Leonid Slutsky, a member of the State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said this in a column for TASS.

“Democracy in European capitals has long shifted to a liberal dictatorship,” the Russian lawmaker wrote. According to him, the principles of freedom, equality and fraternity in today’s Europe exist only on paper.

Criticism of the French Law on the Police

As a main example, Slutsky cited a law finally adopted by the French Senate on November 20. The text introduces a presumption that police officers and gendarmes used their weapons lawfully in the performance of their duties.

The Senate adopted the law by 205 votes “for” to 110 “against.” According to the French institution, the presumption may be rebutted by evidence gathered during the investigation and does not waive the requirements of absolute necessity and proportionality in the use of weapons.

Slutsky called the measure a “license to kill” for French police officers. He said that through it, the authorities were preparing in advance to disperse future protests.

The Law Is Not Yet in Force

Developments surrounding the French law are continuing. On November 25, the Constitutional Council was petitioned twice by more than 60 lawmakers. This means that the text has not yet entered into force and is awaiting constitutional review.

In his statement, Slutsky also referred to “new bans on protests in the United Kingdom,” without specifying which particular measures he meant. According to him, such decisions, as well as the expansion of the powers of security forces in France, indicate an effort to suppress dissent.

The claim about a “liberal dictatorship” represents a political assessment by the Russian lawmaker. He linked it to specific legislative changes and restrictions on protests, but it is not a conclusion reached by a European institution.

Sources: focus-news.net, new.streetinsider.com