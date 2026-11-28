On November 28, 2002, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg awarded a total of €13.7 million to former Greek King Constantine II, his sister Princess Irene and his aunt Princess Katherine for nationalized properties. The ruling brought an end to the years-long dispute between the former royal family and the Greek state.

The Court awarded €12 million to Constantine II, €900,000 to Princess Irene and €300,000 to Princess Katherine. The three applicants also received a total of €500,000 for legal costs. The payment was to be made within three months, after which interest would accrue on the sums.

The dispute concerned three large properties

The case concerned the Tatoi estate near Athens, Polydendri in Central Greece and Mon Repos on the island of Corfu. Their total area was approximately 75,828 decares. Tatoi covered around 41 million square meters, Polydendri – 33.6 million square meters, and Mon Repos – approximately 238,000 square meters.

In the court documents, the applicants sought compensation of at least 161.1 billion drachmas for the real estate. Publications have also cited the amount of 163.1 billion drachmas, but this does not match the figure stated in the European Court’s judgment. The €13.7 million awarded was equivalent to approximately 4.6 billion drachmas.

The Court recognized the private ownership but did not overturn the nationalization

As early as its principal judgment of November 23, 2000, the European Court of Human Rights accepted that the three properties had belonged to the applicants as private individuals, rather than solely in their capacity as members of the royal family.

However, the Court did not find the taking of the properties itself to be unlawful. It held that the measure was provided for by law and was linked to the public interest and Greece’s transition from a monarchy to a republic. According to the Court, the problem was that the nationalization had been carried out without payment of compensation.

“The lack of compensation upset the fair balance between the protection of property and the requirements of the public interest,” the Court held.

This conclusion became the basis for the subsequent decision on the amount of compensation. In determining it, the Court took into account the differences between the parties’ valuations, as well as information about privileges and tax benefits granted to the royal family in the past.

The last Greek king

Constantine II inherited the throne following the death of his father, Paul I, on March 6, 1964. He ruled until June 1, 1973, when the military regime officially abolished the monarchy. After the restoration of democracy, the Greeks confirmed the republican form of government in a referendum in 1974.

The case in Strasbourg was filed in 1994 following the adoption of a Greek law under which the state acquired ownership of the disputed properties. The 2002 judgment did not return the land to the former king, but awarded financial compensation for the recognized violation of the right to property.

Sources: ekathimerini.com, theguardian.com