The German Bundestag approved the federal budget for 2027, which allocates €11.612 billion to support Ukraine. The amount is slightly higher than the €11.547 billion earmarked for 2026 and is intended to strengthen the security, defence and stability of states attacked in violation of international law.

The total volume of Germany’s federal budget for next year is €555.94 billion. It was backed by the governing factions of the CDU/CSU and the Social Democratic Party of Germany. The Alternative for Germany, Alliance 90/The Greens and The Left voted against it.

Berlin maintains military support at a high level

The German Foreign Ministry describes the allocated funds as approximately €11.6 billion in bilateral military support for Ukraine in 2027. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said: “We will continue our unwavering support for Ukraine. We plan to maintain our leading role in supporting Ukraine through the winter and in 2027.”

According to data from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, German aid increased from €2 billion in 2022 to €5.4 billion in 2023, €7.1 billion in 2024 and €8.3 billion in 2025. Approximately €11.55 billion has been reported for 2026. The total amount of German military aid provided or planned since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion has reached €34.35 billion.

Germany’s medium-term financial plan provides for funding for Ukraine to stand at €8.5 billion annually from 2028 to 2030. This means a lower annual level after 2027, but the German government presents the change as part of multi-year budget planning rather than as a withdrawal of support.

European funding remains unresolved

The German decision comes against the backdrop of separate negotiations within the European Union. The European Commission estimates Ukraine’s funding shortfall in 2027 at approximately €70 billion. Of this, roughly €30 billion is needed for the state budget, while around €40 billion is required for defence.

EU leaders failed to reach a final agreement on a proposed €45 billion loan for Ukraine. The issue is expected to be discussed again in December. Germany’s €11.6 billion in aid for 2027 is a national budget decision and does not replace the European mechanism intended to cover part of Kyiv’s broader financial deficit.

Sources: bundestag.de, euronews.com, kyivindependent.com