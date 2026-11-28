Cologne/Bonn Airport suspended all takeoffs and landings after a drone was spotted in the airspace above the airport. The sighting was reported shortly before 22:00 on Friday evening, and the suspension of flights lasted around two and a half hours.

“All takeoffs and landings were suspended,” an airport spokeswoman said. Germany’s air navigation service DFS investigated the incident and gave permission for operations to resume after midnight. According to the airport, flights began operating again at around 00:30.

So far, there is no confirmed information about who was operating the drone, whether the aircraft was located, or how many flights were directly affected. There have also been no reports of anyone being detained in connection with the incident. The airport and DFS have not provided further details about the drone’s origin or a possible motive.

Similar incidents have also been recorded in the past

The incident is not an isolated one. Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg reports that 15 incidents involving drones spotted at Cologne/Bonn Airport were recorded in 2025. A further five similar cases were reported in the first half of 2026.

On August 12 this year, several reports of drones temporarily disrupted landings at the airport. At the time, it remained unclear whether the sightings involved the same aircraft or several drones. In the latest incident, it has again not been confirmed whether the object observed was a single drone.

Drone flights are prohibited within a one-kilometre radius of the airport, as well as in the five-kilometre zones along the runway approaches, unless special permission has been granted. Violations can be prosecuted under criminal law and may result in a fine of up to 50,000 euros.

Sources: br.de, deutschlandfunk.de, radiobonn.de