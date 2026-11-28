Russian local media and social media channels have reported a new drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov Region. According to information cited by “Ukrainska Pravda”, a series of explosions was heard in the area of Novoshakhtinsk, after which a large fire broke out. This is the second alleged attack on the refinery within a week.

“Heavy drones attacked Novoshakhtinsk! The situation is difficult; a fire has broken out,” local media reported. Later, Astra wrote that fuel tanks were likely burning on the territory of the oil refinery. At present, there is no official confirmation from the Russian authorities regarding the nature of the damage, the scale of the fire or its cause.

A strike on the Samara LPDS has also been reported

Alongside the reports about Novoshakhtinsk, the Exilenova+ channel reported another strike on the Samara linear production and dispatch station near the village of Prosvit in Samara Region. No details about possible damage or disruptions to operations have been published.

The station was also identified as a target in a strike during the night of October 10. The new report comes amid a series of attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, for which the initial information often first appears in local channels and monitoring groups.

The refinery had already halted operations after an attack on November 23

On November 23, the Novoshakhtinsk oil products refinery halted operations following a combined attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles that lasted more than six hours. This was confirmed by Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar, quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax.

At the time, a fire in the area of the facility was also reported, but initially the possibility was not ruled out that it had broken out at the private company TATA-GAZ rather than at the refinery itself. The subsequent halt in production highlighted the importance of the facility for fuel supplies in southern Russia.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery has been operating since 2009 and has a designed capacity of between 5.6 and 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year. The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil and bitumen, and is connected to Transneft’s trunk oil pipeline system. At this stage, it is unclear whether the new fire will lead to an additional interruption of operations or to further production restrictions.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, interfax.ru, vedomosti.ru