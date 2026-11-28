Russia will continue to systematically increase the combat potential of its submarine fleet and build mobile formations equipped with modern weaponry. President Vladimir Putin said this during a meeting in Severodvinsk dedicated to the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

“We will continue to systematically and consistently increase the combat potential of submarine fleet formations,” Putin said, as quoted by Interfax. According to him, the new formations must be capable of carrying out their missions in a changing military and political environment.

Five new submarines by 2030

The statement was made at a ceremony marking the raising of the naval flag on the nuclear-powered submarine “Perm” at the Sevmash shipyard. According to Kommersant, by 2030 the Russian navy is expected to receive five missile-carrying submarines, three of them from the upgraded Project 885M “Yasen-M”.

“Perm” is the fifth submarine under the “Yasen-M” project to be delivered to the Russian navy. It is expected to join the Pacific Fleet. According to specialist publication Baird Maritime, the fleet already includes the submarines “Novosibirsk” and “Krasnoyarsk”, while “Arkhangelsk” is part of the Northern Fleet.

“Perm” is linked to the “Tsirkon” program

The Kremlin presents “Perm” as the first Russian submarine equipped as standard with Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles. According to Russian data, submarines from the “Yasen-M” series can also use other naval cruise missiles, including Oniks and Kalibr.

“Perm” was built in Severodvinsk, and construction began in 2016. The submarine was rolled out of the construction hall in March 2025, after which it underwent shipyard and state trials. Putin said the vessel would soon be commissioned into the Pacific Fleet.

Moscow promises more funding for the navy

The Russian president also said that over the past eight years the country had commissioned 18 submarines, including five nuclear-powered submarines with ballistic missiles. He noted that additional vessels were under construction, while the supporting infrastructure was also being developed in parallel.

Putin said the state would continue to allocate significant financial resources to the various fleets, but that the funds should be directed toward priority areas. He also called on high-tech small and medium-sized companies to participate in cooperation related to naval shipbuilding.

Sources: aa.com.tr, kommersant.ru, bairdmaritime.com