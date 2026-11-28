The Israeli military said it had killed two suspected Hamas members working as security guards at a Doctors Without Borders clinic in Gaza City. The strike was carried out on Friday evening, November 27.

The military identified the two men as Ahmed Safian Mohammed Ali Abu Hasira and Maad Yousef Alisbah. According to the military, Alisbah was a commander of an artillery cell in Hamas’s military wing. Israeli forces also claimed that the two had planned attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians and had participated in rebuilding the military capabilities of armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said it had not attacked a hospital and that no medical infrastructure had been damaged in the strike. It said precision munitions had been used and aerial surveillance had been conducted to limit the risks to civilians.

Doctors Without Borders: This Is a Direct Strike Against Our Clinic

Doctors Without Borders confirmed the deaths of the two men, but described them as its employees, working as security guards. The organization said it was “shocked and outraged” by what had happened.

“This is a direct strike against Doctors Without Borders, bringing to 17 the number of our colleagues killed in the Gaza Strip,” the organization said.

The humanitarian organization said that the clinic had been clearly marked with its logos and that its location had been communicated to the Israeli military. Doctors Without Borders called for accountability for the strike. The organization did not publicly comment on the specific Israeli claims that the two men had ties to Hamas.

There are discrepancies in the initial descriptions of the site of the strike. The Associated Press reported, citing Shifa Hospital, that the two men had been killed near a Doctors Without Borders clinic. The organization itself later said that one of its clinics had been hit. The Israeli military denied that it had attacked a hospital. There has been no independent confirmation of the Israeli accusations against the two men who were killed.

The Case Is Part of a Broader Dispute

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute between Israel and Doctors Without Borders over the organization’s work in Gaza. In January, Israel revoked the operating permits of more than ten international organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, after they failed to complete mandatory registration. Israeli officials said that inspections had found humanitarian organization employees participating in armed activities. Doctors Without Borders rejected the approach and warned that the requirements threatened medical assistance in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Associated Press reports that since the ceasefire in October 2025, Israeli strikes have caused the deaths of more than 1,700 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and fighters, and the agency notes that claims about individual strikes cannot be independently verified.

Sources: apnews.com, timesofisrael.com, ynetnews.com