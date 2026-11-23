US President Donald Trump is ready to support security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, but only if they unequivocally serve US national interests. This was stated by Washington’s special envoy Jared Kushner in a post on the social media platform X.

“President Trump’s willingness to consider security guarantees for Ukraine in the spirit of Article 5 is of strategic importance for achieving lasting peace,” Kushner wrote. According to him, Russia’s readiness to discuss such a model is a “major step forward” and a potential sign that Moscow’s intentions for peace are serious.

Kushner stressed that the guarantees must be specific, credible and clearly formulated. He pointed out that each of the proposed measures would have to be approved by Trump, while the assumption of US commitments would also require constitutional and parliamentary procedures.

Washington’s Conditions

“He will take such a step only if he is convinced that it unequivocally serves US national interests and that broader security agreements make a violation of the guarantees in question unlikely,” the special envoy said.

Earlier, at a meeting in Berlin on November 19, Kushner said that Trump was open to a guarantee for Ukraine based on Article 5, but that it should be part of a broader European security package. Article 5 of NATO stipulates that an armed attack against one alliance member is considered an attack against all.

According to Kushner, credible guarantees must be backed by agreements on deterrence and the prevention of military incidents. He believes that such a system could significantly reduce the risk of another war.

Differences Between Washington, Kyiv and Moscow

Kushner said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is right to insist that the guarantees be specific, credible and clearly outlined. European institutions and security agreements, he said, should provide the foundation that the United States would strengthen.

Public statements about Russia’s attitude toward such a scheme, however, differ. While Kushner speaks of Moscow’s readiness to discuss guarantees modeled on Article 5, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that any form of Ukraine’s “quasi-membership” in the Western military alliance is unacceptable to Russia.

Thus, the final model remains unresolved. The specific commitments of the United States and European countries, the deterrence mechanisms and the procedures through which Washington could approve any potential guarantees still need to be clarified.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, themoscowtimes.com