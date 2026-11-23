Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again called for his country to be admitted to NATO. He made the appeal in a video address to participants in the annual meeting of the alliance’s Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, DPA reported.

Zelensky said that full membership would be a better solution for Europe’s security than security guarantees similar to the mutual defence clause under Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

„Would it not be more effective simply to admit Ukraine to NATO? Would that not be better for all of us – cheaper to implement and more reliable in terms of actually guaranteeing security?“, the Ukrainian president asked.

The United States has proposed guarantees similar to Article 5 to protect Ukraine from new Russian attacks after the end of the war. Under the NATO treaty, an attack on one member state is regarded as an attack on all allies, but the specific action to be taken when the clause is invoked is determined politically by the alliance’s members.

Kyiv wants clarity on future guarantees

Zelensky did not directly reject the American proposal, but called for more details about its content.

„Which countries will support Ukraine if it is attacked again? What exactly will our partners do in response? What troops will be deployed in advance on our territory? How much will all of this cost?“, he asked.

The Ukrainian president said Europe would be safer if Ukraine became a member of NATO. At the same time, Russia is firmly opposed both to Kyiv joining the alliance and to the deployment of Western troops on Ukrainian territory.

NATO has reached a principled agreement that Ukraine should become a member of the organisation, but in recent years the United States has opposed its immediate admission. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said during the discussions in Berlin that Ukraine’s path towards membership is irreversible, DPA reported.

The dispute is also linked to the future of Donbas

The NATO issue has once again come to the fore amid talks on ending the war. Zelensky recently said that American negotiators had proposed admitting Ukraine to the alliance in exchange for giving up the part of Donbas that remains under Ukrainian control.

Kyiv has so far rejected the possibility of withdrawing from territories that Russia has not captured. Thus, the question of NATO membership remains linked both to future security guarantees and to the terms of a possible agreement to end the war.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, euronews.com