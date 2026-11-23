Ukrainian forces have struck two Russian vessels near Benghazi, Libya, with at least one of them reportedly destroyed. Geolocated footage published on November 22 shows a fire and secondary explosions aboard the Russian corvette „Mercury“ while the ship was docked at the naval base in Benghazi, eastern Libya.

The „Mercury“ is a Project 20380 corvette of the Steregushchiy class. According to Libyan military officials linked to the Libyan National Army, Ukrainian forces used six unmanned surface vessels, two of which struck the ship. They said the attack was carried out from a base in western Libya used by Ukrainian forces.

The corvette had spent several days in the port of Benghazi on missions to escort Russian cargo ships in the Mediterranean. According to the information provided, these ships may be carrying military cargo. Information about the second vessel that was hit, as well as the final extent of the damage, remains limited.

Attack in Kaliningrad Remains Unclear

On November 21, Russian air defense systems were activated in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad Region. The footage released does not make clear what targets the systems were firing at.

The Institute for the Study of War says there is insufficient evidence to confirm claims of a Ukrainian drone attack against Kaliningrad Region. Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said that an alert had been declared in Neman District because of a „suspicious object“ approaching from the direction of Lithuania. According to him, Russian specialists determined that there was no threat.

Lithuanian officials denied involvement in an air attack against the Russian exclave. On November 22, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications reported that air-raid sirens had been activated across Kaliningrad Region. According to the Ukrainian side, Russian authorities classified the incident as a false alarm that served as the pretext for an exercise.

Russian Drone Entered Moldova Twice

„Kaliningrad is no longer untouchable,“ Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications said.

On November 21, a Russian jet-powered drone violated Moldova's airspace twice. This occurred amid Russian strikes against western Ukraine, Moldova's Ministry of Defense said.

Moldovan authorities have already reported other similar incursions, including on November 17. The latest incident is heightening concerns about the expansion of the risks posed by Russian air operations beyond Ukrainian territory.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, moldova1.md