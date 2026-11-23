The entry of a Russian cruise missile and two jet-powered drones into Polish airspace did not trigger Article 4 of the NATO treaty. This very restraint is at the centre of an analysis by the “Telegraph”, which warns that the response could expose a weakness in deterring Russia.

The incident occurred as military exercises involving countries from the coalition of the willing were taking place in Poland. They involved 2,800 servicemen from 11 countries, including 300 British troops. One of the objects came down about 48 kilometres from the site of the exercises. There were no reports of deaths, injuries or material damage.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the violation of Polish airspace as a “serious breach”. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Moscow of a “deliberate provocation”, while French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia was engaging in “irresponsible gambling” that could strengthen Europe’s resolve and unity.

Warsaw Chose Consultations Without Article 4

Article 4 allows any NATO member state to request official consultations when it believes that its security, territorial integrity or political independence is under threat. This is a step preceding Article 5, which governs the collective defence of the Allies.

Poland invoked Article 4 in 2025 after around 20 Russian drones entered its airspace. At the time, Polish and Dutch fighter jets shot down some of them, while NATO established the “Eastern Sentry” operation to reinforce the eastern flank.

According to the analysis, this time Warsaw and its allies avoided a tougher response, even though the incident involved an actual cruise missile and two drones, rather than decoys alone. At the same time, US President Donald Trump said that the Russian incursions had occurred “by mistake”.

Warning of Hybrid Escalation

“Moscow needs to know how far it can go without provoking a serious response,” commented Keir Giles, an associate fellow at Chatham House. According to him, Russia is taking calculated risks to test the response of European countries.

The analysis states that hundreds of incidents linked to Russian hybrid warfare have been recorded over the past eight months. These include arson attacks on Starlink ground stations in Europe. In August, a drone carrying explosives was discovered at Leipzig Airport, targeting a fully fuelled cargo aircraft. The explosion did not occur.

Germany officially accused Russia of organising the incident, but European countries generally avoid publicly attributing responsibility for such actions to Moscow. According to the analysis, the failure to invoke Article 4 could be perceived in the Kremlin as a sign that NATO unity is weakening.

Against this backdrop, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Vladimir Putin’s readiness to accept guarantees for Ukraine similar to Article 5 raised “more questions than answers”. According to the analysis, this calls into question not only future guarantees for Kyiv, but also the credibility of collective defence in Europe.

Sources: telegraph.co.uk