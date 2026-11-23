Poland and its NATO allies are still determining whether the Russian missiles that entered Polish airspace on November 20 did so deliberately. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this in Berlin.

“It is clear that this is a dangerous incident. It is linked to Russia,” Rutte said during the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

He stressed that at this stage no conclusion can be drawn about the intentions behind the incursion. “Whether it was deliberate or not, of course, must be established by the competent authorities. I will never speculate on this matter,” the secretary general said.

Poland and Its Allies Will Carry Out the Assessment

Rutte said that Poland and the other NATO countries must establish exactly what happened before the alliance draws any final conclusions. He said he would be able to comment on the incident only after this assessment is completed.

The missiles entered Polish airspace against the backdrop of Russian airstrikes against Ukraine. The Polish authorities and NATO regard the origin of the aerial objects as being linked to Russia, but the question of whether the violation of Polish airspace was deliberate remains unresolved.

Rutte’s statement keeps the investigation within the framework of the facts established so far, without making any assumption about a possible Russian objective. The decision on subsequent actions will depend on the data collected by the competent Polish authorities and NATO allies.

Sources: bta.bg