An 81-year-old man from Kharkiv has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason committed during martial law. The court also ordered the confiscation of all his property, while the Kharkiv Court of Appeal upheld the sentence. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the decision, as cited by OBOZ.UA.

According to the prosecution, the man left Ukraine before Russia's full-scale invasion and went to the Kursk region. There, in December 2022, he was recruited by a representative of a Russian special service, who gave him a mobile phone for communication and ordered him to return to his native Kharkiv.

He collected data on military facilities and the aftermath of shelling

After returning, the man began carrying out tasks assigned by his Russian handler. Between April and June 2023, according to the investigation, he collected information about the Ukrainian defense forces, the locations of military personnel and equipment, defense enterprises, and railway infrastructure.

He also checked the sites of Russian attacks, the extent of the damage caused, and the progress of reconstruction efforts. The information was sent via Telegram as text and voice messages, as well as during telephone conversations. According to the prosecution, the man received financial compensation for carrying out the tasks.

To avoid arousing suspicion, he traveled on foot, by taxi, and on public transport in various parts of Kharkiv. He was exposed and detained at his place of residence in June 2023.

Defense requested a retrial

During the trial, the defendant did not admit his guilt. He claimed that he had moved around the city solely for personal matters and had deliberately provided the Russian handler with false information in order to end contact with him.

In April 2026, the court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of his property. The convict and his defense attorney requested that the sentence be overturned and the case sent back for a new trial, but the Court of Appeal rejected the appeals.

Sources: obozrevatel.com