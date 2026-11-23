Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he had received death threats from the Belgrade criminal clan “Vračar”, but had not notified the police. He made the statement in an interview with Pink TV.

“Yesterday I received death threats from this clan. I received a clear and unequivocal message that I would be eliminated,” Vučić said, as quoted by the regional television channel N1. He said there was no point in filing a report because, according to him, the police “do not exist” and not a single member of the group had been arrested so far.

Accusations against the “Student List”

Vučić accused the “Student List”, which won the early parliamentary elections on October 25, of having no interest in solving Serbia’s problems. According to him, the formation’s only goal is to continue persecuting the previous government.

He said the formation exercises power “in the streets” through an armed wing, which, in his view, is represented by the “Vračar” clan. Serbian national broadcaster RTS links the group to murders, drug trafficking and other serious crimes.

Asked whether he feared possible arrest, Vučić replied that no proceedings had been initiated against him and that he saw no grounds for such a measure.

Party assembly and a new government

The former head of state announced that an assembly of the Serbian Progressive Party would be held on December 13. The party’s participation in the next presidential elections would also be discussed. Vučić said that under the current circumstances, taking part in the presidential election would be pointless.

He expressed doubts that a new government would be formed soon, as the “Student List” had still not announced the composition of the future cabinet. The formation’s deputy chairwoman, Aleksandra Štimac, told Insider TV that the parliamentary group was close to reaching a decision on the structure and composition of the government.

Vučić has previously spoken publicly about threats to his life. In July 2026, he said he had received death threats and showed a video recording of a man with a knife. In January 2022, he reported receiving information from a European country about an assassination attempt being prepared against him, while in 2024 he again spoke of threats and alleged plans to kill him.

Sources: bta.bg, n1info.rs, blic.rs