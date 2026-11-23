Poland will summon the Russian ambassador to its Foreign Ministry over the entry of three Russian cruise missiles into the country’s airspace and their subsequent crash on Polish territory. This will take place after the security services and the military complete their investigation, a spokesperson for the Polish Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency PAP and DPA.

The three flying objects were identified as Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles following an analysis of the debris found, the Polish Prosecutor’s Office said. They entered Polish airspace during large-scale Russian strikes against Ukraine and crashed on Polish territory.

According to preliminary data, the missiles were manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2026 at an arms factory in Dubna, approximately 140 kilometres north of Moscow.

Warsaw Preparing Diplomatic Protest

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said Warsaw would convey to Russia “its strongest possible displeasure” over the violation of Polish airspace.

The forthcoming summoning of the Russian ambassador is linked to Poland’s diplomatic response as a member of the European Union and NATO. The Polish Foreign Ministry is waiting for the security services and the military to complete their work on the incident before presenting its official position to the Russian representative.

Moscow Summons Estonian Diplomat

Meanwhile, Estonia’s chargé d’affaires in Moscow, Marek Juhtеги, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The reason was Tallinn’s decision to close the border crossings between Estonia and Russia, Reuters and TASS reported.

Juhtеги has already arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry building. No details were provided about the talks or the specific measures Moscow intends to take in response to the incident.

Sources: bta.bg