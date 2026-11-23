Around 450 schools in Germany received emails reporting that bombs had been planted. Similar emails were also sent to several educational institutions in Denmark, Meduza reported, citing Bloomberg. Authorities in both countries are investigating the cases, and their preliminary assessment is that the threats are false.

In Germany, the reports reached schools in various parts of the country, including Berlin, Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Thuringia. No explosive devices have been found.

In Denmark, the messages were also distributed by email. The Danish police said: “At present, there are no grounds for evacuating the schools or introducing special security measures.”

A series of false reports in Europe

The mass emails are part of a series of similar incidents that began in mid-October. Schools in various European countries, airlines, airports and media outlets have received false messages claiming that bombs had been planted.

It has not yet been established who is behind the dissemination of the threats. The Financial Times reported that European intelligence services are investigating a possible Russian connection to the campaign. This remains a theory under investigation, not an established fact.

Investigations in Germany and Denmark are ongoing. At this stage, the only confirmed fact is that threatening emails were sent to hundreds of educational institutions and were assessed by the authorities as false.

Sources: meduza.io, bloomberg.com